‘Twist’ opens this weekend

Sylvester Von Scheister (Ann Marie Goodman) talks with Tailor (Azmat Bhatty) about a coat while children Norman and Edith (Noble Williams and Lara Clute) look on in “The Twist and the Trees,” opening this weekend at Columbia Center for the Arts. The play runs Dec. 9-10 and 16-17 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Performances were canceled Dec. 8 due to weather; a makeup performance will be held on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors over 62, and $8 for children under 10 and are available for purchase at the Columbia Center for the Arts or Waucoma Bookstore. Suitable for all ages.
