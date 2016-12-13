Service Announcement for Dec. 14: Allen Springer

Allen Springer

Allen Ernest Springer passed away at his home in Hood River, Ore., on Dec. 11, 2016.

He was born June 3, 1930, and was 86 years old at the time of his passing.

A viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Anderson's Tribute Center. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, also at Anderson's Tribute Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.