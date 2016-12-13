All-state soccer announced

The Oregonain/Oregon Live recently released the names for 5A soccer athletes tapped for All-State honors and five members of Hood River Valley High School soccer teams made the list. Heading up the first team were Jorge Campos (senior midfielder) and Noe Magaña (senior forward) for the boys team and Cielo Rivera (senior forward) for the girls team.
Making second team were Angel Sonato (junior defender) and Vanessa Silva (senior goalkeeper).
File photos by Ben Mitchell
