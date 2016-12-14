Closures and cancelations as of Wednesday, Dec. 14

• Hood River County School District board meeting is cancelled.
• All after school activities have been canceled for this evening, Dec. 14. All Community Education activities have also been canceled. Buses will be on snow routes.
• Hood River County Library District will close at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 14, due to inclement weather. The Parkdale branch will be closed all day.
• Varsity wrestling at Irrigon, Dec. 14, canceled.
• Girls wrestling match at Hood River against Washougal, Dec. 14, canceled.
• Hood River Republicans meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15, has been canceled.
