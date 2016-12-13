Corwin Carr’s ‘Freestyle’ takes flight

Ideas take flight in the hands and mind of Corwin Carr, 11, of Hood River.

Corwin was one of six Oregon children selected last spring to participate in a unique shoe design exhibition known as Doernbecher Freestyle program. The selected designers traveled to Nike World Headquarters where they met the Nike design and development team, brainstormed ideas and began sketching their creations. Their designs were unveiled at the annual Doernbecher Freestyle auction that took place in Portland on Oct. 28.

Corwin’s aviation-inspired shoe, hat and hoodie designs are ready for purchase starting Dec. 17 on nike.com and at Portland-area Nike locations.

“My inspiration was airplanes! I love airplanes. The bigger the better. I’m going to be a pilot and fly anywhere I want to go. I loved visiting the Nike campus and seeing the Nike plane,” Corwin said.

The program is a partnership between OHSU and Nike, Inc., that gives patients the opportunity to make their mark designing one-of-a-kind Nike footwear and apparel collections to support the hospital that changed their lives. The program honors the youngsters’ strength, spirit and creativity, OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital stated in a press release.

“For Corwin, it has been so uplifting, something he gets to brag about himself,” said his mother, Blaire Carr. “For us, we are really enjoying the journey, too, as a family.

‘I also loved meeting my design team. They were all really cool! I imagined the designers would be a lot more strict, you know, like mom and dad. But they were like big kids. Anything I imagined they made into reality. I asked for some really crazy things, and they never told me no. Well, that’s not completely true; I wanted my shoes to fly like a hovercraft. They said they’d work on it, but maybe not this time around. I think that means yes.’ — Corwin Carr

Corwin, a fifth grader at May Street Elementary, enjoys Legos and outdoor sports, and wants to become a pilot. His father is David Carr of Hood River.

Corwin was diagnosed at a young age with VATERS syndrome and Prune Belly, leading to multiple surgeries and hospital stays. Both conditions seriously affect multiple internal organs. Among other problems, Corwin has one functioning kidney, and it is at 30 percent capacity. When he was born, Corwin’s doctors indicated he might not live past toddlerhood, and he faces serious long-term health challenges, according to Blaire.

“For him, this journey has been so amazing,” Blaire said. He is thinking “radically” about fabric, colors and other details, she said. “He’s working with six designers and all they listen to Corwin.”

“Corwin is a delightful boy with an exuberance for life, despite the many issues related to his complicated medical condition. He is gregarious and creative, and is always engaged with intriguing projects whether at home, school, or the hospital,” stated his doctors Amira Al-Uzri, MD, and David Rozansky.

“For 13 years, Doernbecher Freestyle has served as a source of inspiration for every child that has experienced a severe medical challenge,” said Dana Braner, MD, FAAP, FCCM, physician-in-chief, OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, and professor and interim chair, Department of Pediatrics, OHSU School of Medicine. “All children have the potential to achieve their dreams, and Doernbecher Freestyle unleashes this potential, providing a preview of amazing things to come. We are proud of this remarkable relationship with Nike, and the opportunity to unveil the unstoppable superstar that we believe exists in every child.”