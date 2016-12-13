Creative cross-country skiing

Snowfall in the Columbia River Gorge meant that many people didn’t have to go up to Mt. Hood Meadows or Teacup Lake to get their winter recreation fixes. Some cross-country skied on The Spit, while others ventured to the East Hills on the Oregon side of the river for a little alpine skiing or to Hospital Hill or Burdoin Mountain for more of the same on the Washington side. Jennifer and Stephen King, of Hood River, seen in the photo above (shown left to right), took to the Mosier Twin Tunnels Trail Friday afternoon, where several inches of snow had fallen, turning it into an impromptu cross-country skiing trail. They were joined by their one-and-a-half-year-old Australian shepherd, Ollie (pictured). More snow is forecast for the region this Wednesday and Thursday, so if you missed out, you may get another chance to ski the Gorge.