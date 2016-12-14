Dec. 14 Westside/Hood River fire truck parade schedule

Fire truck parade schedule for the West Side/Hood River route, via Hood River County Fire & EMS:

Route:

West on Barrett Dr. to Markham Dr. South on Markham Dr. to Portland Dr. East on Portland Dr. to Tucker Rd. North on Tucker Rd. to Orchard Rd. East on Orchard Rd., loop to Tucker Rd. West on Tucker Rd. to Barrett Dr. West on Barrett Dr. to Methodist Dr. North on Methodist Dr. to Belmont Dr. North on Belmont Dr. to Westside Elementary School.

Static Display at Westside Elementary School for 15 minutes. (Approx. 6:45 p.m.)

East on Belmont Dr. to Avalon Dr. South on Avalon Dr. to Adams Loop. South on Adams Loop, loop to St. Charles Place Rd. North on St. Charles Place Rd. to Park Place Loop. West on Park Place Loop, loop to St. Charles Place Rd. North on St. Charles Place Rd. to Belmont Dr. East on Belmont Ave. to Henderson Rd. South on Henderson Rd. to Avalon Dr. East on Avalon Dr., loop to Belmont Ave.

West on Belmont Ave. to 22nd St. North on 22nd St. to May St. West on May St. to 30th St. North on 30th St to Eugene St. East on Eugene St to Rand Rd. South on Rand Rd to Montello Ave. East on Montello Ave. to Prospect Ave. East on Prospect Ave. to 17th St. North on 17th St. to Eugene Ave. West on Eugene Ave to 25th St. North on 25th St. to Sherman Ave. West on Sherman Ave. to Rand Rd. North on Rand Rd. to Wasco Ave. East on Wasco Ave. to 18th St. North on 18th St. to Hope Ave. East on Hope Ave. to Wasco Ave. East on Wasco Ave. to 13th St. South on 13th St to Columbia Ave. East on Columbia Ave. to 9th St. South on 9th St. to Oak St. West on Oak St. to 13th St. South on 13th/12th St. to Brookside Dr. West on Brookside Dr. to Down Manor and Brookside Manor. East on Brookside Dr. to Eliot Dr. East on Eliot Dr. to 8th St. North on 8th St. to Heights Ave. East on Heights Ave. to rear Hawks Ridge Drive Way, loop to Pacific Ave. East on Pacific Ave. to 4th St. North on 4th St. to Betty Lou Ave. West on Betty Lou Ave. to 5th St. South on 5th St. to Pacific Ave. West on Pacific Ave. to 12th St. North on 12th St. to Pine St. East on Pine St. to 4th St. North on 4th St. to May St. West on May St. to 12th St. North on 12th St. to Sherman Ave. East on Sherman Ave. to 9th St. North on 9th St. to State St. East on State St to Front/State St.

Static Display at Front and State Street Parking lots for 15 minutes.