Gorge Winds Dec. 16, 18

The 17th annual Christmas Concerts for The Gorge Winds Concert Band have been set for 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Wy’east Middle School, 3000 Wy’east Road in Odell and 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Drive in The Dalles. This year’s concerts, conducted by Larry Loop, will feature many traditional Christmas favorites. The program will feature arrangements such as “C’est Noel,” “Coventry Carol/Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring,” and a suite from “The Polar Express.” The second half of the concert will include the premiere performance of “Here We March A-Wassailing“ by local composer Steve Hodges as he conducts the band in the annual audience sing-a-long. Refreshments will be served during the intermission. The concerts are free, but donations are welcome.

