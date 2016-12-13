Kegler's Corner: Winter woes

Old man winter really got in our way last week, interrupting quite a bit of league bowling action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. Nevertheless, we still had notable scores.

Aaron Asai traded his 5-iron in and had a smoking hot scratch 278 game in the Tuesday Nite Mixed League. A big game like that has got to be worth a few birdies or maybe even an eagle!

Ron Baumsteiger braved the ominous trek from Trout Lake with no fear of a little snow to lead all scoring in the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies League with a solid scratch 217 game and 577 series.

And, we had quite a battle of big guns in the hot-shot Wednesday night Fraternal League. Brandon Kawachi took top honors by a mere good count on one ball, finishing with a big-time scratch 279 game and 744 series that just edged all-star Jeff Miller’s scratch 739 set.

There are as many ways to shoot big scores as there are bowlers and these two big shooters are perfect examples. Jeff Miller is tall and lanky. He’s a legend around here, easily one of the best bowlers in the Northwest. His game is textbook, smooth, accurate and machine-like. He generates plenty of controlled power and rarely misses. Jeff works at it — you will often find him practicing several days a week and he bowls many of the top tournaments in the Northwest, often winning.

Brandon’s game is all about pure power. He doesn’t have a big hand, yet somehow, he puts more revs on the ball than Bob Villa’s buzz saw. He tosses a huge, big bending curve that must hook at least two feet. Brandon is a planter — he literally stops on his last step at the foul line and reefs up on the ball, tearing the cover off it. The poor pins don’t have a chance against raw power like his. They literally explode into the air. Brandon gets more messenger strikes than anyone. It’s simply spellbinding to watch these two in action. Good bowing, everybody!

League reports

(high scratch scores)

Monday evening Industrial League: Mark Chabotte: 623 series; Ed Busick: 229 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers League: Nina Kruckenberg: 478 series; Kay Pratt: 171 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed League: Patrick Olson: 268 game and 713 series; Mark Chabotte: 236 game and 663 series; Court Barker: 239 game and 651 series; Nancy Asai: 213 game and 581 series; Aaron Asai: 278 game; Levi Phelps: 237 game.

Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies League: Ron Baumsteiger: 217 game and 577 series; Sue Spellman: 489 series; Quinton Cox: 219 game; Doug Arnell: 215 game; Ed Busick: 202 game; Joyce Ebersole: 183 game.

Wednesday evening Fraternal League: Brandon Kawachi: 279 game and 744 series; Jeff Miller: 262, 245 games and 739 series; Ciena Brittle: 190 game and 524 series; Casey Barker: 237 game.