Police Log, Dec. 5 to 11

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Dec. 9 — 12th Street — Officer dispatched to hospital for a domestic situation.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Dec. 12 — Hood River — A resident of The Dalles was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin and three Wasco County probation detainers, and lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Dec. 6 — Katie’s Lane, 800 block — Criminal mischief reported. Two windchimes were cut down at a residence.

Dec. 7 — State Street, 200 block — Vandalism to a local business reported. The glass door to the business appeared to have been shot by a BB gun, causing damage.

Dec. 7 — Hood River — Officer took report of a window shot out by a BB gun.

Dec. 7 — Eugene Street, 700 block — Female reported someone shot out her bedroom window with what appeared to be a BB gun.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 5 — Hood River — Abandoned vehicle towed/impounded.

Dec. 6 — Oak Street, 900 block — Vehicle towed after it was left in a private driveway, blocking the sidewalk, on Dec. 5.

Dec. 8 — Hood River — Female rear ended another car during inclement weather.

Dec. 8 — Hood River — A semi-truck/tanker slid backwards in the snow into a car, which was parked in front of a downtown business.

Dec. 9 — 13th and State —A Hood River resident crashed into a road sign and fire hydrant.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 6 — Hood River — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant out of California for burglary.

Dec. 8 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for two local warrants and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Dec. 5 — Prospect Avenue, 2400 block — A Hood River resident reported their vehicle was stolen out of the driveway. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys left inside.

Dec. 5 — Prospect Avenue, 2200 block — An unlocked vehicle was entered and rummaged through.

Dec. 5 — Nix Drive, 1300 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.

Dec. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — A resident of The Dalles reported a stolen tablet.

Dec. 8 — Hood River — Washington male reported the theft of a cell phone.

Dec. 8 — Young Lane, 3200 block — Hood River male reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet.

Other:

Dec. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Lost property reported.

Dec. 6 — Wasco Street, 900 block — Officer dispatched to a bike that had been found in the bushes.

Dec. 8 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Officer dispatched to pick up a girl’s bike found in the bushes.