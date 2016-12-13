Sheriff Log, Dec. 4 to 10

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 7 — Portland Drive — Female contacted regarding a domestic assault complaint.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 5 — Boneboro Road, 6000 block — Female contacted regarding a trespassing complaint.
Dec. 6 — SE Wyam Court, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Deputies responded to a reported fire. A juvenile male was cited for criminal mischief II and reckless burning.
Dec. 8 — Rawson Road, 1300 block — Juvenile arrested for mischief and a probation violation.
Dec. 9 — Summitview Drive, 4000 block — Deputy took report of criminal mischief IV after four tires were slashed.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 5 — Barrett Drive, 4100 block — Male cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving following a motor vehicle crash.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 5 — Highway 35, 400 block — Deputy investigated a motor vehicle accident.
Dec. 5 — Highway 35 near milepost 76.5 — Deputy investigated a motor vehicle accident.
Dec. 6 — Eastside Road, 800 block — Deputy investigated a motor vehicle accident.
Dec. 7 — Lost Lake Road near Lolo Pass Road — Deputy investigated a motor vehicle accident.
Dec. 8 — Hood River — Vehicle towed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 8 — Cascade Locks — Deputies arrested a male for a warrant.
Other:
Dec. 7 — SE Lucy Lane, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Unattended death reported.
Dec. 9 — SE Forest Lane, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited and released for illegal use of fireworks.
