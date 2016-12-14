Snow warning pushed back to Wednesday evening

Another bout of snow and wintry conditions will come Wednesday evening, Dec. 14, according to forecasts.

The National Weather Service (NWS) this morning pushed back the predicted onset of snowfall to between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., continuing well into the night, in the Columbia Gorge and Hood River Valley.

Hood River County Sheriff’s Emergency Management Office sent out a news release this morning advising this information.

In the Gorge, NWS predicts 3-8 inches of snow, the heaviest amount falling late this afternoon and evening. Strong east winds will cause “considerable” blowing and drifting of snow.

Rough weather will make travel difficult, especially during the Wednesday evening commute. Power outages and business interruptions are possible.

According to NWS, gusty easterly winds will be highest in the western Gorge, from Cascade Locks to Troutdale, with winds of 50-60 miles per hour.

NWS is “completely confident” that we will get snow Wednesday.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected across the state.

Cold temperatures will continue through the weekend; snow will remain frozen on the ground for several days without melting. Next week, temperatures are expected to warm up and there is a strong chance of “rain on snow.”

The Sheriff's Office warns against unnecessary travel. If you must travel, please exercise extreme care and allow yourself extra time to get to your destination.

This information comes via a NWS forecast and actual conditions may change.

Hood River County School District is open today, though many area schools have closed their doors due to inclement weather.