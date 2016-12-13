‘Tree of Remembrance’ canceled — but ceremony goes on

Jack Trumbull, owner and funeral director at Anderson’s Tribute Center, had to cancel this year’s Tree of Remembrance event on Thursday, Dec. 8 due to snowy conditions.

“But a few of us came just in case someone showed up,” he said in an email, “and they did.

“This year’s event was like no other, but it was just as special as the few of us gathered around a single message to listen to Mark’s (Thomas, Mission Integration and Spiritual Care at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital) message, reflect on our personal losses, listen to the very gifted vocals of Erin Decker and pianist Erick Haynie, and decorated ornaments for the Tree of Remembrance, which is in the front window of Anderson’s and visible to all who drive up and down Belmont (or who will drive up and down as soon as the snow melts off).”

Ornaments and craft materials are located in the center’s foyer, and all are invited to stop in at their convenience to decorate an ornament in memory of a loved one. Ornaments may be placed on the Tree of Remembrance and taken home after the holiday.

“I am so grateful that those who did show up only had to walk to Anderson’s,” Trumbull said.

Anderson’s staff additionally thanks Tammy’s Floral for the flower arrangements.

“We have annually prepared for this special evening for the last 10 years and we look forward to this next year’s ceremonies in both Hood River and The Dalles,” he said.

