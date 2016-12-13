‘Twist and the Trees’ and ‘Owen Meany’ this weekend

Weather permitting, two Christmas-themed plays run simultaneously this weekend: “The Twist and the Trees” and “Owen Meany’s Christmas Pageant.” The CAST production of “Twist” is at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade, and “Owen Meany” is at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State Streets.

“The Twist and the Trees” runs Dec. 16-17 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Performances were canceled Dec. 8 due to weather; a makeup performance will be held on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors over 62, and $8 for children under 10; purchase at the Columbia Center for the Arts or Waucoma Bookstore. Suitable for all ages.

In “Owen Meany,” a Plays for Non-Profits production and a play about a chaotic Christmas pageant, proceeds go to the Performing Arts Initiative and Fresh Start Culinary Program. Shows are Dec. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students, available at Waucoma Bookstore or at the door, or www. showtix4U.com. The play runs about one hour, and there is no intermission. The show is suitable for those 12 and up, due to mature themes. Beer and wine, and Fresh Start hors d’oeuvres are available for purchase before the show.