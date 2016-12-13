‘Upcycling’ class

Trash to Treasure class participants enjoy their “upcycled projects” class Tuesday at Old Trunk Store, owned by Karin and Dan Platt, on Dee Highway.
In Trash to Treasure, participants make and take home items such as book clocks, insulator lights, and book page wreaths.
The last class of the year will be Dec. 19. Sign up through Hood River Community Education, or www.oldtrunkhr.com.
