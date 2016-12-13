Wreaths from HRVHS

Hood River Valley High School student Ana Mendiola presents a wreath to Twin Peaks Restaurant employee Omar Gallegos. The school Floriculture/Horticulture class creates the wreaths and Mendiola is managing the project for her Extended Application project.

Students in Floriculture/Horticulture do many hands-on lessons including boutonniere and corsage construction, floral design, greenhouse management, and plant propagation. Adviser Nita Bozarth said the goal is to restructure the course next year to allow students the ability to receive science credit. Students learn career-related skills to help them toward getting high wage, high demand jobs, she said.

To check on availability of a wreath ($25), centerpiece (held by Mendiola) or swag, both $15, contact Bozarth at nita.bozarth@hoodriver.k12.or.us.