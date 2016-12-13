Yesteryears: ‘Instant forest’ is planted at marina in 1976

VERBATIM: News Will Hold Bargain Day Sat. An unusual opportunity will be offered by the News next Saturday when it will hold a Bargain Day for new subscribers. One year’s subscription, for which the regular price is $1.50, will be given new subscribers on that day for $1. This exceptional offer is good only to those who call at the office and pay cash or those who mail checks on that day. It is not good for renewals. When one considers that the price of newspaper has been advancing by leaps and bounds, it may be readily seen that this offer is a real bargain. The News now has correspondents in every section of the county and its news service was never more complete. We want to add more readers to our list and make the concession in price in order to give all who desire it a year’s trial. If you already take the News, we would suggest that it would make a welcome gift for friends in other parts — just like a weekly newsletter. Don’t miss this chance, and be sure to order the News next Saturday, Dec. 16. — Hood River News, December 13, 1916

1916 — 100 years ago

Judge Buck had been tucked comfortably away under the blankets for half an hour Tuesday evening when he was summoned to the Hotel Oregon to unite in marriage George M. Gleason of White Salmon and Miss Anna Hesedahl of Silverton. The couple had arranged to meet here earlier in the day and to be married by a local minister, but the trains happened to be late and at the last minute it was found necessary to get Judge Buck. The latter made a quick job of it and was back in the feathers within half an hour.

1926 — 90 years ago

The first anniversary of the opening of the new St. Mark’s church edifice was marked last Sunday by the visitation of the Rt. Rev. Wm. P. Remington, D.D., Bishop of Eastern Oregon. At the morning service of the Holy Communion he administered the rite of confirmation to the class prepared this fall. About 60 members and friends of the church lunched in the parish house and discussed local church problems. In the evening, assisted by pastors and the choir from Hood River and Underwood, was the evening worship.

1936 — 80 years ago

Details concerning the purchase of the former Butler Bank Building by Hood River County Court for courthouse purposes have been completed during the past few days and it is now certain that the deal will be closed by this weekend. The price to be paid for the property, which occupies the most central location in town, is $15,000 cash. Consent to the sale was given by the depositor’s committee and with the approval of State Bank Examiner Skinner and Circuit Judge Fred W. Wilson, who also represent depositors in the bank now under liquidation.

1946 — 70 years ago

Taking to task the Oregon State Highway Commission for its indifference to the condition of the Columbia River Highway, the Mid-Columbia Chamber of Commerce, at its annual meeting held at the Columbia Gorge Hotel Friday of last week, voted to seek immediate improvements on the road through the Columbia Gorge. An original resolution presented at the dinner meeting of the group by the highways and bridges committee was referred back to the committee for revision, following a plea by R.E. Steele, secretary of Hood River Chamber of Commerce. “The attitude of the state highway commission at its last meeting was, ‘We don’t want to hear any more about the Columbia River Highway; we have made up our minds on the matter,’” said Steele. “We must meet fire with fire. We must have the united action of this group to bring pressure to bear on the Oregon State Highway Commission.”

1956 — 60 years ago

Postmaster William Small announced today that service widows at the post office will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. including Saturdays the next two weeks to take care of the growing flood of outgoing Christmas cards and gifts. He says it looks as though this Christmas season will break all previous records and asks that you help ease the pressure by going to the post office before 10 a.m. or between 1:30-3:30 p.m. to mail Christmas cards and packages. Place first class postage on all cards, along with your return address. To speed their delivery, secure free labels from the post office indicating “all for local delivery” and “all for out of town delivery,” then sort and tie your cards in separate bundles with the addresses all facing one way, Small urges.

1966 — 50 years ago

Roads clogged with snow didn’t keep the determined Christmas tree hunters away from the woods during the past weekend, according to Forest Service permit reports. About eight to 10 inches of snow clogged the roads; still, there were more than 130 trees taken from the Red Hill Christmas tree harvest area west of Parkdale. Foresters at the Parkdale station said there are still plenty of permits available, but those persons wanting trees should take chains. On Monday, it was warm and raining, but there was still snow covering the road to the Christmas trees.

1976 — 40 years ago

Instant forest came to the Port of Hood River Marina area late last week. As part of landscaping, 35 large trees were brought in, put in place and were anchored with support wires until they become more firmly established. Most of the trees went into the marina area, but part of them were planted by the Diversified Plastics building on the Port Industrial site. A large planting machine carved the hole for the large root systems and topsoil was buried around the roots. Larger trees have a better chance for survival and growth on the windy port site, so in a matter of hours the area took on the appearance of a park which had been tree-shaded for years.

1986 — 30 years ago

They came from all parts of the valley Saturday to gather at Ty Taylor Fire Station located on Meyer Parkway. Those two new names now officially became part of the Hood River scene Saturday, Dec. 13, when the city dedicated its large new half million-dollar fire station. Through the unanimous decision of Hood River Volunteer Firemen, the station will carry the name of one of the valley’s best known participants in the fire service, Tyrone “Ty” Taylor. Taylor was praised as an inspirational leader during his years as a volunteer and engineer. He died of a brain tumor in 1984 at the age of 46.

1996 — 20 years ago

Although Christmas is still two weeks away, Hood River merchants have reason to celebrate the holiday a little early. Cash registers across the area are ringing with sales. By all accounts, this year’s business activity is out performing 1995 levels. Some of Hood River’s larger stores — including Walmart and The Hub — saw large crowds this past weekend. Most shop managers are hopeful the trend will continue. “1996 has been a good year. I’d like to do 1996 three or four years in a row,” said Pete Jubitz, who owns Franz Hardware downtown.

2006 — 10 years ago

Port of Hood River commissioners approved staff’s recommendation to adapt the Expo Center for commercial reuse. The vote was unanimous. Commission President Sherry Bohn said it was not an easy decision but one that took “years and years and years of discussion.” The commission included in its resolution a number of conditions. Those include working closely with the Hood River Chamber of Commerce, other public agencies and users of the Expo Center on several issues. As for Harvest Fest, one of the site’s largest events, the port plans to work with the chamber to evaluate the potential of relocating it to another location.

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, news staff writer