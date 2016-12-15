Closures and cancelations as of Thursday, Dec. 15:

• All Mount Hood National Forest offices are closed today, Dec. 15.

• Hood River Garbage is suspending services today, Dec.15.

• Hood River Republicans meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15, has been canceled.

• Columbia Gorge Community College campuses in The Dalles and Hood River closed Dec. 15.

• Horizon Christian School closed Dec. 15.

• Hood River County School District sites running 2 hours late, with buses on snow routes.

• Country Club Head Start morning class two hours late, afternoon class canceled Dec. 15.

• Belmont Head Start morning class two hours late, afternoon class canceled Dec. 15.

• Gorge Winds Concert Band Christmas concert canceled for Dec. 16.

• From City of Hood River Public Works:

Do not let your children build snow caves or snow forts near the roadway snow banks. Snow forts can seem like a lot of fun, but they are extremely dangerous when built in the city right of way next to the road. With the build-up of recent snow, the city will be pushing the banks back to help with visibility at intersections.

“We cannot see children playing in these caves and do not want any accidents to occur,” said Marlo Messmer, office manager. “Parents, please do not let your children build these forts near the roadway and supervise outdoor recreation.”