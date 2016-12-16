Death Notices for Dec. 17: Timothy Ash, Richard Anderson and Yvonne Simmons

Timothy Ash

Timothy Lowell Ash of Stevenson, Wash., died Dec. 8, 2016, near Cascade Locks, Ore.

He was born April 22, 1946, and was 70.



Richard Anderson

Richard “Rick” Edwin Anderson passed away Dec. 15, 2016, at his home in Parkdale, Ore., surrounded by family.

Rick was born Nov. 27, 1951, and was 65.

Yvonne Simmons

Yvonne Simmons passed away Dec. 15, 2016 in Portland, Ore.

She was born Dec. 19, 1931, and was 84.



Services are pending with burial at St. Martin’s Cemetery of Carson, Wash.

