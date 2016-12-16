Service Announcement for Dec. 17: Kay Kiyokawa

Kay Kiyokawa
Kay Kiyokawa passed away Dec. 13, 2016, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Kay was born July 2, 1921, and was 95 years of age at the time of his passing.
A viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 22 from 4-6 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
