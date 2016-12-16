Arrest made in string of BB gun damage

Jacob Cloinger of Underwood, Wash., has been charged in connection with multiple vehicle and building window shootings in Hood River and The Dalles in recent weeks.

An Oregon State Patrol Trooper from The Dalles Area Command arrested Cloinger, 33, on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at approximately 7 p.m., according to a press release from OSP. The arrest followed a complaint from an off-duty law enforcement officer of a driver consuming alcohol in his vehicle at a local business in Hood River.

Cloinger was subsequently arrested for DUII — Alcohol and Controlled Substances. During his arrest, Cloinger was found in possession of .177 caliber pellets.

The OSP Trooper recognized Cloinger’s vehicle from previous attempts to locate it over the past month, and from a report earlier that evening as a suspect vehicle seen in the area after a Hood River business window had been shot out.

Numerous businesses and private properties from Hood River to The Dalles have had windows shot out or damaged from .177 caliber pellets.

The trooper was aware that when the shooting incident occurred earlier that night, employees inside the business had been at risk of injury from the pellets or breaking glass, according to the release.

According to OSP, Cloinger was subsequently charged with Criminal Mischief, two counts of Recklessly Endangering a Person and Disorderly Conduct.

Evidence recovered at the time of Cloinger’s arrest support the facts that he was the shooter, according to OSP. Cloinger was lodged at Northern Oregon Corrections Facility (NORCOR) in The Dalles.

Detectives from Hood River and The Dalles Police departments are conducting interviews and additional charges are possible. Early estimates place the damage caused by Cloinger in excess of $10,000.

Anyone who experienced similar damages or incidents should contact Hood River or The Dalles Police departments.