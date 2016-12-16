Church News: Nazarene holds Christmas bazaar

Hood River Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Drive, hosts its first ever Christmas bazaar Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The bazaar will include craft and direct sales vendors. Each will hold a raffle for items found at their booths; you do not need to be present to win.

Services announced

• Faith Bible

Faith Bible Church, 1889 Belmont, will hold a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., and a Christmas service on Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m.

• Nazarene

Hood River Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Drive, will hold Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m. and Christmas Day services at 10:45 a.m.

• Immanuel Lutheran

Rev. Jeff Mueller of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State, invites the community to a Christmas Eve candlelight service beginning at 7 p.m., which will blend “meaningful and lasting traditions with a relevant, joy-filled life message,” said Mueller. Christmas “goodie bags” will be given to all children.

Christmas Day worship begins at 10 a.m. “Please join us! Immanuel Lutheran Church wishes all of you a truly merry Christmas,” he said.

• Riverside

Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ, Fourth and State, invites community members to join in the following Advent and Christmas events:

Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. — Celebration of the Fourth Sunday of Advent with music by Tim Mayer and the Gospel Ensemble and a Christmas play presented by Riverside children.



Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. — Joint “Longest Night” service will take place at Bethel Congregational Church in White Salmon (480 E. Jewett), a time of stillness amidst the darkness, acknowledging both the joy and the pain of the season.

Dec. 24 — Candlelight Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. At 6 p.m., children are invited to bring a favorite stuffed creature to place at the manger. At 8 p.m., music will be provided by Diana Beterbide and the Riverside Chancel Choir.

Between now and Christmas, people are invited to bring in gloves, socks or cold weather gear for the Riverside Giving Tree. All items will support those who are homeless.



For more information, call 541-386-1412 or visit riversideucc.com.

• St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont, will hold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services as follows:

Dec. 24 — 5:30 p.m., children’s English Mass; 8 p.m., Spanish Mass and rosary; 10 p.m., “Midnight” Mass (yes, at 10 p.m.).

Dec. 25 — 8 a.m. Spanish Mass; 10 a.m. English Mass; 1 p.m. Spanish Mass.

• Valley Christian

Hood River Valley Christian Church invites friends and the community to Advent and Christmas services. The Church is located at 975 Indian Creek Road. For more information, call 541-386-2608 or visit hoodrivervalleychristianchurch.com.

Dec. 18 — Fourth Sunday of Advent; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School, 10:15 a.m., carol singing, 10:30 a.m., worship. “Love.”

Dec. 21 — Longest Night service, 7 p.m. Silence, prayers and candle lighting.

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve service, 7:30 p.m. With children, carols, candlelight and communion.

Dec. 25 — Christmas Day service, 10:15 a.m. caroling, 10:30 a.m. worship.

• Wy’east

Wy’east Community Church — the brown church in Odell, 3422 Odell Highway — is hosting a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. The service has previously been held at the Pine Grove Methodist Church. All are invited to come and celebrate the story of the Christ child and sing Christmas hymns. For more information, contact Pastor Tim Willis, 541-993-6777.

Send church service listings to Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodrivernews.com or 541-386-1234.