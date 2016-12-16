Clothing drive: Columbia Bank hopes to ‘warm hearts’ this winter

Columbia Bank branches in the Gorge and throughout the Pacific Northwest are looking to help those less fortunate stay warm through what is shaping up to be a particularly cold winter this year.

The bank, which has branches in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, is bringing back the “Warm Hearts” campaign it started last year to collect warm winter ware for people who are homeless, as well as funds for nonprofits, charities, and other agencies that help them.

David Devine, senior vice president and marketing director of Columbia Bank, which is headquartered in Tacoma, Wash., said the drive started last year as a way to raise awareness of the increasing issue of unsheltered people in the Northwest, particularly homeless families.

“It’s an issue that our employees recognized in our communities and the bank wanted to do something to help,” he said. “The drive is really intended to create awareness of the issue and to try to do something to help people during the coldest months of the year.”

In the inaugural year of Warm Hearts, the bank’s branches raised over $150,000 and collected 12,000 items of clothing, and Devine said that Columbia Bank is aiming to increase that by $10,000. The drive runs Nov. 21 to Dec. 31 and as of Wednesday morning had raised $100,000.

The bank is looking specifically for new (not used), hats, scarves, gloves, coats, shoes, and socks for men, women, and children in a variety of sizes. Donations can be dropped off at local Columbia Bank branches (the Hood River branch is located at 2650 Cascade Ave.).

For those who would rather make a monetary donation, drop in to a Columbia Bank branch or use a credit card to make an online donation at warmheartswinterdrive.com. One-hundred percent of clothing and funds collected during the drive will go to shelters and relief organizations in the communities where the collections originated, including Hood River Shelter Services.

For more information, go to columbiabank.com or contact the Hood River branch at 541-387-2444.