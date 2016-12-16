0

Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute to hold volunteer workshop in January

As of Friday, December 16, 2016

The Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute will host a free workshop on environmental education in the Gorge on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Hood River Library meeting room, 502 State St.

The Ecology Institute works to connect local youth to the Gorge through place-based education in and out of the classroom.

Those interested are invited to come learn about the institute’s programs and how to get involved.

For more information, email info @gorgeecology.org or call 541-387-2274.

