Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute to hold volunteer workshop in January

The Columbia Gorge Ecology Institute will host a free workshop on environmental education in the Gorge on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Hood River Library meeting room, 502 State St.

The Ecology Institute works to connect local youth to the Gorge through place-based education in and out of the classroom.

Those interested are invited to come learn about the institute’s programs and how to get involved.

For more information, email info @gorgeecology.org or call 541-387-2274.