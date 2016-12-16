Steve Pribyl, left, Fred Coleman and Rich Thurman display awards received by the Gorge Chapter of Ducks Unlimited for excellence in gross and net fundraising efficiency at their February 2016 banquet and auction. The Gorge Chapter was the only Ducks Unlimited chapter in Oregon to receive both awards. Hood River is consistently one of Oregon’s top three fundraising chapters, and will hold its 32nd consecutive fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Ducks Unlimited conserves, restores and manages wetlands and associated habitats for North American waterfowl. Since its founding in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has raised more than $4 billion, which has contributed to the conservation of more than 13.8 million acres of wildlife habitat in all 50 states, each of the Canadian provinces and areas of Mexico.