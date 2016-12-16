Governor advocates funding hike for Gorge Commission

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has proposed a 21 percent budget increase for the Columbia River Gorge Commission in the state’s next funding cycle.

The Gorge Commission, which oversees land use and development policy across six counties in Oregon and Washington — including Hood River — would get a roughly $1.1 million budget from Oregon in the 2017-2019 biennium.

Oregon and Washington fund the agency in equal parts, which means the states’ respective Legislatures will need to arrive at final budget decisions next year.

Brown made the request on Dec. 1 amid a challenging fiscal picture. Oregon faces a stark $1.7 billion shortfall. With more funding, the commission would have leverage to hire extra planning staff and dive into work on an overdue management plan.

“That’s a really significant jump,” Bowen Blair, Gorge Commission chair, said of the budget request at a meeting in Hood River Tuesday evening.

Blair thanked Brown for seeking the increase “in a very difficult time for the state.”

The agency currently operates on about $900,000.

However, “Independent experts have told us that’s just about half of what is actually needed,” Blair said.

Every 10 years, the commission is required by Congress to update its overarching management plan, but budget squeezes have helped delay the project by two years. Staff levels have shrunk from 10 to six since the last revision in 2004.

The plan covers Scenic Area matters from land use and resource protection to development and partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service and four Columbia River treaty tribes.

“A lot has changed,” Blair said, since the last update, such as greater congestion and fossil fuel traffic in the Gorge.

Via the new budget plan, new staff hires would also engage with the treaty tribes and provide technical planning for local communities, among other duties.

Brown also requested a pay raise for Oregon’s appointed commissioners, who have previously been funded below the level of Washington’s commissioners, according to the budget document. The board functions with 13 members, one representative from each county as well as governor appointees.

At Tuesday’s meeting at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, leaders with the commission and partner groups celebrated the agency’s 30th anniversary since it was created by the 1986 Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area Act.

Dan Little, Brown’s husband, attended the event in her stead to congratulate the Scenic Area leaders.

Little, known as Oregon’s “first gentleman,” applauded the commission and the Forest Service for their work and stressed the importance of outdoor recreation, in terms of quality of life and an economic driver.

“It’s nature’s playground at its best,” Little said of the Scenic Area. “So the work of the Columbia River Gorge Commission … and partner agencies is really essential to the future of connecting people to the Gorge.”

Little cited the economic benefits of the Gorge and Mount Hood region, which generated at least $369 million through travel and tourism in 2015, he said.

However, he noted “there’s definitely some capacity issues,” and drew attention to programs such as Travel Oregon’s Ready, Set, Gorge, which aims to reduce visitor congestion.

The Gorge, Little said, is where he and Brown “crossed paths and where we connect.” Both are avid outdoorspeople who enjoy hiking, skiing, kayaking, and sampling the panoply of beverages available in local towns.

Brown and Little met during their college years in Colorado. After receiving a degree in Forestry Management, he worked for most of his career as a Forest Service natural resources biologist before retiring in 2015 — the same year Brown was appointed as governor.

He now takes part in outdoor recreation and education causes, manages his family’s home in Portland, and attends public events with Brown, he said.