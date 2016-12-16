Oregon State Parks hosts ‘First Day’ hikes

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) joins America’s State Parks in sponsoring “First Day” hikes in 21 Oregon State Parks on New Year’s Day.

Park rangers or volunteers will lead most of the hikes. Day-use parking fees are waived for all visitors at participating parks Jan. 1 only.

“This is us helping people have a little fun and remember your parks are there for you any time of year,” said Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department director. “Fun, healthy, memorable ... bundle up and enjoy your first walk of the year with a state park ranger.”

In the western Gorge, a waterfall hike will begin at Guy Talbot State Park at 1 p.m. in the parking lot near the information kiosk.

Talbot is a picnic park east of Corbett, with trail access to the scenic Latourell Falls. To access the trailhead, take the U.S. 30 Historic Highway off Interstate 84.

Visit the Oregon State Parks website for directions to each park at www.oregonstateparks.org. OPRD advises visitors to plan for inclement weather, and to remember binoculars for wildlife viewing.