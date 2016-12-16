Santa Visits

Alexia Aguilar, a Westside Elementary kindergartener, hugs Santa Claus Thursday during the annual Hood River Rotary holiday luncheon in the Gorge Room at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. Elves Tom Jenkins, left, and Brandon Buel (assisted by Brandon’s son, Nolan, a second grader, obscured) hand Santa presents as each child’s name is called. The youngsters get to meet Santa after having lunch with Rotarians. Many, but not all, of the kindergartners open their packages on the spot. Some are saving them for Christmas morning.
