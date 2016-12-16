Steep Slope

Yellow “Caution/Cuidado” tape stretches from power pole to power pole at Seventh and Montello. Due to snow, the wooden “Road Closed” barricade and others have been in place on the city’s steeper streets for nearly two weeks, and are put up by the city, but the tape is DIY; apparently sledders who used the hill attached it. However, it is a city code violation to attach anything — caution tape and yard signs included — to a utility or street pole.