Students spread holiday cheer

Mid Valley Elementary School second graders visited Down Manor, Hawks Ridge and Parkhurst on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 13 to sing and visit residents.
Following their visits, students and staff headed to the Columbia Gorge Hotel to have lunch in the ballroom.
Here, Celia Newton’s class converses with residents at Down Manor after their concert.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment