Stuffing Stuffies

Christmas Project volunteer coordinator Kym Zanmiller, left, laughs with Jacquie Barone at the table laden with stuffed animal toys during this week’s toy and gift organization party at Hood River Fairgrounds. The crew on hand included Hood River Valley High School students and employees of Solstice Café, working from lists and filling bags with toys, games and other gifts, organized by age. The nearly 500 families benefiting from the annual donation project will be served Dec. 16 and 17 by volunteers at the Hood River Fairgrounds Community Building, from 1-6 p.m., culminating the 2016 effort.