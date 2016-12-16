You can always hang up: State Revenue issues ‘tax security’ tips

It’s IRS National Tax Security Awareness Week. The Oregon Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers — and tax professionals — to be security conscious with all tax information.

Phishing scams and other risks to tax information security are increasing in number and sophistication, such as recent attempts by hackers to steal IRS e-Services login information from tax professionals by posing as IRS e-Services staff. Oregon taxpayers may encounter such national-level scams, as well as those based here in Oregon.

“The Department of Revenue works diligently to protect Oregonians’ tax information and prevent fraud, but taxpayers need to actively protect their information as well,” said Ken Ross, manager of revenue’s anti-fraud efforts. “We continue to see efforts from fraudsters to get tax information through various scams and use it to file fraudulent returns.”

There are easy ways that taxpayers and tax professionals can help keep sensitive information out of the wrong hands, such as:

• Be very cautious when using Wi-Fi. Unsecured Wi-Fi networks are a popular target for hackers, especially as more taxpayers connect their mobile devices to them.

•Change passwords frequently. Experts recommend changing passwords every 60-90 days and not using the same password in multiple places.

• Hang up on suspicious phone calls. No matter how urgent someone makes a situation sound, you can always hang up, call the Department of Revenue at their published phone number 503-378-4988 or 800- 356-4222 (toll-free), and know that you’re dealing with a real employee.

The IRS has more tips for tax professionals, and the latest information on known scams at www.irs.gov/uac/tax-scams-consumer-alerts.

For state tax programs, you can visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments. You can call 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222 (toll-free) or email questions.dor@oregon.gov for additional assistance. For TTY for hearing or speech impaired, call 800-886-7204.