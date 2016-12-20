Death notices for Dec. 21: Casper Pepitone, Wayne Campbell, Joann Osborne, Marilou Morris, Robert Blodgett, Bruce Hust and Harold Carter

Casper Pepitone
Casper “Bud” Pepitone passed away Dec. 17, 2016, at Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Bud was born Aug. 27, 1932, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Wayne Campbell
Wayne H. Campbell passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2016, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Wayne was born Oct. 29, 1928, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joann Osborne
Joann C. Osborne passed away Dec. 19, 2016, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Joann was born July 16, 1942, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marilou Morris
Marilou Morris, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 19, 2016, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.
Robert Blodgett
Robert "Butch” D. Blodgett, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home on Dec. 18, 2016.
Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of the arrangements.
Bruce Hust
Bruce Hust, age 70, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died at home on Dec. 17, 2016. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, Ore., is in care of the arrangements.
Harold Carter
Harold E. Carter, age 79, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died at home on Dec. 17, 2016. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, Ore., is in care of the arrangements.
