Anderson’s opens TD funeral home

Jack Trumbull has a mystery to solve at Celilo Chapel, his new business in The Dalles.

He found a mural painted in the closet by the front door at the legal offices of the late M.D. Van Valkenburgh, 204 East Fourth St.

“I don’t know why the mural is in the closet or who painted it,” said Trumbull, who has owned Anderson’s Tribute Center in Hood River since 2006.

“When we were renovating the building, we painted around the mural but left it there because we thought there might be some kind of a story behind it,” said Trumbull. “There is a window in the closet that puts a lot of natural light on the mural and maybe that’s why it was painted there.”

He is also trying to figure out how to display law books, some of which are 100 years old, that were left behind after the sale.

“I love the nostalgia,” he said.

Trumbull decided to open a second funeral and reception service in The Dalles to meet the needs of clientele in the area.

“We serve a number of families from this area and we can do that better by having a facility here,” he said.

He purchased the new property about three months ago and left the skeleton of the building intact, said Trumbull.

He said modifications were made to accommodate a group of up to 30 people for services on site. If more space is needed, he said the nearby Civic Auditorium will be used, with Celilo covering the rental costs.

The chapel has been re-roofed, repainted and a ramp installed to make it ADA accessible. The apartment upstairs will be the home of Patrick Cornelius, who brings his experience from Anderson’s to a managerial role in The Dalles.

Trumbull is looking for an assistant who will serve as “community ambassador” to help Cornelius and will be going back and forth between the two locations as needed.

For more than 10 years, Trumbull has planned Veterans Day events in Hood River and he would like to be engaged in the same efforts in The Dalles.

In 2006, Trumbull helped put together the memorial service for Marc Alan Lee, 28, the first Navy SEAL to die in Iraq.

That ceremony was attended by more than 1,000 people, including government leaders from the state and federal level, as well as top Oregon military commanders.

On the 10th anniversary of 9/11, Trumbull assisted with organization of a service to honor emergency responders that drew over 600 people.

“I look forward to helping with events here that honor veteran, troops and emergency responders,” said Trumbull, who served in the National Guard.

On another front, he hosts a Tree of Remembrance observance each year in Hood River, a tradition he also wants to establish in The Dalles.

People who have lost a loved one and want to focus some time on them are provided with materials to make either a tear drop or heart-shaped ornament that has space for a note, lock of hair or some other type of remembrance.

The decorated tree is then set up in a window through Christmas, after which the ornaments are sent home with the person who made them.

“This is a difficult time for people who have lost someone, sometimes for years after the death, and I think this is a powerful way to get through the holidays,” said Trumbull.

He is open to any other type of involvement that the community would like his business to be involved with.

“We will be active in the community; this business is more than brick and mortar,” he said, inviting people to provide suggestions.