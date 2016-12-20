0

The Bond of Boxes and Bags

All December, community rallies again for FISH, Christmas Project and more

Hood River Valley High School Leadership students pose at FISH food bank in front of the 50,000-plus cans of food they delivered Friday as part of the annual drive.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
As of Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Clearly there is not enough space here for all the acts of goodwill shown by Hood River County residents for Christmas Project, FISH food bank and other project to help those in need. Holiday giving is a vigorous annual tradition in community. Here is a sampling of the people and places involved in this year's efforts.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

May Street student council members including Ethan Sheppard and Isis Stenn organize the 30 boxes of food collected this month.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Gigi Velasco of Solstice Café and other volunteers fill gift bags at the county Fairgrounds as part of the annual Christmas Project effort.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Rotarian Jon Davies talks with Westside Elementary youngsters during the annual Holiday Luncheon in which students receive presents from Rotarians, with help from Santa.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Hood River Middle School sixth graders purchase gifts for a local family for their teacher the annual Make A Difference project in Tracy Norton’s class.

photo

Photo by Adam Lapierre

Employees of Slingshot form a line, from right, Greg Kish, Carson Wiser, Matt Gustafsen, and Matt Fitchen, with HRVHS volunteers to bag up and load Christmas Project gift bags on Thursday.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

At Elks Lodge on Saturday, members load boxes and bags of food and gifts and organize them by locale for easy delivery. Tom Greenough, left, marks a box with help from Bill Morissette and Patty Huddleston.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Lions gave Foundation grants to community groups at last week’s luncheon: Leos Nikki Paulus, Claire Davies and Olivia Acosta; Bruce Holmstrom of Christmas Project; Nancy Johansen-Paul of First Book; Cathy Smith of County Prevention Program; Lion John Rust; April Donovan of Save Tilly Jane Cabin; Beth Peters of Valley Adult Center; Kristen Reese of Leaders for Tomorrow, Greg McCaw of Boy Scouts; Dist. Gov. Judith Poage; and Lion Wayne Tengwall.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

HRMS sixth graders Angus Kellums and Anaya Castillo check their team’s budget as they shop for a local family.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

HRVHS students filled a school bus and delivered food to FISH, where volunteers first weighed it, for credit from Oregon Food Bank.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Olivia Acosta, Nikki Paulus, and Claire Davies of Leos, top left, were among the HRVHS students who got together Sunday for the group’s annual surprise gift-giving to five local families.

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Riverside Community Church “Giving Tree” holds scarves, gloves and hats, and blankets, boots, coats and sleeping bags sit at the base of the tree; the fir was cut down Dec. 1 from the church back courtyard, where it had grown too large for the space. Anyone may donate new cold-weather items at the church, during business hours. (Also bring defunct Christmas lights for recycling.)

photo

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Boxes of hand-picked grocery and personal care items for the 30 or so senior citizens also served by the Hood River Christmas Project.

