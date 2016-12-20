Columbia Arts, Fresh Start team up Dec. 21-22

Students of Fresh Start Culinary Arts Program, under the direction of Pastry Chef Rainbow Trosper, will team up with Columbia Center for the Arts to bring eatable art to the holiday table this Dec. 21-22. Fresh Start will showcase a wide variety of pastries, confections and cakes that can be purchased at the arts center, or ordered in advance.

“The desserts, from truffles to cheesecake, cookies to tea cakes, are perfect for your holiday table, holiday giving to friends, or to your staff or clients,” said Trosper.

Center Director Kerry Cobb says the center has become a popular holiday shopping stop in the Gorge. “We are so happy to have Fresh Start with us. You can add ‘dessert’ to your art shopping list. And we will have other art gifts in the Gallery for everyone on your shopping list.”

The collaboration between Fresh Start and Columbia Arts is underwritten by Insitu as part of the Art Center’s Partner Program. Each dessert will be in a gift-worthy box, with a gift card attached.

In addition to last-minute shopping on Dec. 21 and 22, customers can place advance orders. “We will have your desserts ready for pick up at Columbia Center for the Arts on one of two pickup days: Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Trosper. To place advance orders, visit freshstartculinaryarts.org, and click on “Holiday Dessert Orders.” You can fill out and submit the order form.

Here is the list of desserts:

• Cookie box: a festive ribbon-wrapped box of 20 cookies, four each of the varieties below, $25

• Holiday Tea Cakes: 1 pound, 10 ounces, enough for 12 generous slices

• Cranberry orange tea cake, $10

• Pumpkin chocolate chip tea cake, $10

• Lemon butter pound cake with lavender glaze, $12

• Santa’s Wish List: truffles, brownies and blondies are made with high-quality European chocolates, and come in lovely gift boxes

• Luscious Desserts for the Table (available only by pre-order)

Fresh Start Culinary Arts is a non-profit culinary training program for unemployed and underemployed youth and adults that prepares students for entry-level jobs in restaurant, hospital and school kitchens. Students attend the 12-week 40-hour a week intensive training program with 100 percent tuition support. For more information about the program, call 541-399-6929, or visit the web site at freshstartculinaryarts.org.