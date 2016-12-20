Entertainment Update for Dec. 21

‘Al & Nolan’ at Stave and Stone

Coming up at Stave and Stone:

Dec. 21 — Al & Nolan Hare with Dave Tallman, 7-9 p.m. County and Rock covers.

Dec. 23 — Chic Preston Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Dec. 28 — Ben Bonham Blues Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Dec. 30 — June Bug Boys, 7-10 p.m.

Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

New Year’s Eve music planner

• New Years Eve with Alonzo Garbonzo, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Solera Brewery. No minors permitted after 7 p.m.

• New Years Eve with the Underwood Jazz Society at the Columbia Gorge Hotel, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One

Calling all singers: Karaoke at Thirteen-O-One happens every Saturday from 7-11 p.m. with Sharon Olson. Bring any of your CDs and come and enjoy the fun! Thirteen -O-One Steak & Spirits Sports Bar, 1301 Belmont Ave., Hood River; 541-386-1774.

Pale Ales at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Pale Ales — Friday, Dec. 23, 6-9 p.m.

The Pale Ales are a three-piece acoustic folk-rock band playing covers and originals, incoporating three-part harmonies and melodic guitar solos. The band consists of Rob Guidera on guitar and vocals, Glen Holmberg on guitar and vocals, and George Bentz on bass guitar.

Kay Floria — Friday, Dec. 30, 6-9 p.m.

Kay Floria plays keyboard and sings blues, ballads and jazzy tunes. Her style is reminiscent of the women blues artists from the ‘40s and ‘50s.



The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Rob Guidera at White Buffalo

Rob Guidera performs at the White Buffalo on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6-8 p.m. Guidera, a guitarist and vocalist, brings rock, reggae and jazz to the Buffalo stage. White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

