Forest Service military internship offered in Trout Lake

The Forest Service’s Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and the Mt. Adams Institute are jointly offering an 11-month internship to military veterans to support and improve the Scenic Area’s Special Uses program.



VetsWork is a program of the Mt. Adams Institute, headquartered in Trout Lake, that strives to address challenges faced by more than 2.5 million veterans who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan as they transition to civilian life.

“The duties and skills of this position can be directly applied to future career opportunities with federal land management agencies,” said Miki Fujikawa, lands program staff officer for the Scenic Area.

More information regarding the position can be found online at mtadamsinstitute.com/wpcontent/uploads/2016/12/FINAL-PD-CRGNSA-SUP-Hood-River.pdf

By providing career development opportunities while simultaneously addressing the needs of our public lands, VetsWork empowers veterans to transition to civilian life by leveraging their leadership and experience to meet pressing conservation needs on public lands.



In addition to training, VetsWork members receive a paid living allowance, a $5,500 post-program education stipend, and basic medical insurance.

The Special Uses program authorizes permits for recreation events, outfitter guides, resorts, commercial filming, utility lines, road construction, research and other aspects of recreation or land management that require special rights or privileges on national forest land.

The position’s duties include reviewing special use permit applications, permit issuance, billing, and monitoring of special use authorizations.



Applicants must be a veteran of the U.S. military, including the Coast Guard, Reserves, and National Guard. The position’s start date is Feb. 6, and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.