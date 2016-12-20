HRVHS food drive continues through Jan. 6 — prizes are on the line

For more photos, go to www.hoodrivernews...

Due to snow days and a general slow-down from the pre-holiday snow storm, the Hood River Valley High School food drive has been extended through Jan. 6 to the public, and to Jan. 12 at the school.

The food drive is just one part of holiday efforts on behalf of the disadvantaged in Hood River County.

On Friday, the students delivered the food gathered so far to FISH Food Bank headquarters on Tucker Road. So far, the students have raised $9,864.10 in cash and 1,828 units in food donations, a $50,248.50 equivalent based on purchasing capability the Oregon Food Bank.

On Friday, the students also picked up 1,000 cans at May Street and the same at Mid Valley Elementary.

Anyone may donate to the project by writing a check and mailing it to the school or to FISH with HRVHS in the memo line. People can also give checks to HRVHS with FISH in the memo line to students, who can then take the checks to their classes in January. Students will be collecting in front of Rosauers this week and at the Columbia Center for the Arts.

They were assisted at Friday’s annual delivery day by bus driver Paul Askins and FISH volunteers Clark Terry, Alan Yenne and Chuck Bugge.

What’s on the line for the students is this: the top four classes that bring in the most cans overall get to pick between the following prizes: go to Crazy Pepper for lunch, Andrew’s Pizza delivered to the school, Voodoo Doughnuts, or Bette’s Cinnamon Rolls.

For generating the equivalent of more than $50,000 so far, the students have won a half-price school dance, free hot chocolate at lunch (which was served Friday) and Dilly Bars at the Luau.

Here are the prizes they can earn and each level: 60,000, free dance; 70,000, free movie night for HRVHS; 80,000, laser tag at the Lock-In this spring; 90,000, teacher Erich Harjo piercing his ears; 100,000, vice principal Nate Parsons gets a tattoo.