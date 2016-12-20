Letters to the Editor for Dec. 21

Year-end letters: deadline comes early Due to early deadlines for the Dec. 24 edition, letters for that edition must be in our hands by 9 a.m. Dec. 22. If you have not yet written in 2016 and want to get your name into the year-end list, we will finish compiling it Dec. 26, for publication in the Dec. 28 edition. In every issue of the Hood River News, the “Our Readers Write” column is a vital part of the community forum. We celebrate letters, and the people who write them, each December with an alphabetical listing of every author from the past year, with notations on the total number, and who were our “leading” letter writers, in terms of frequency of submissions. Guidelines to remember: • Our letter length limit is 350 words, and it’s generally true that shorter letters are better read. • Nothing is eliminated based on topic or point of view. • Attach your name and a phone number so we can call you to confirm you are the writer. • To be published, all letters must include the name and town of residence of the writer. Anonymous and “name withheld” letters are never printed.

Glad tidings

When I drove into town the other day I looked at one of the business’ marquee reader boards and it simply said: “Merry Christmas” (Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum). That really made my day and put a smile on my face.

Ron Dunn

Dee

Snowfall

To shovel, or

await the thaw?

Sore thoughts prevail.

Ted James

Hood River

Drain time

Mr. Gary Fields, our next president, Mr. Donald J. Trump, needs your help to drain the swamp. Each of your ideas are what he needs to do the job. Call your local congressman (Greg Walden) see if he will sponsor a bill, one at a time so they don’t get confused. Congress will debate and vote.

I know you didn’t vote for Trump, but he wants to drain the swamp and with your help, he will do it.

Paul Nevin

Hood River

Fine lines

A little contradiction.

Here, here and kudos to John Dorsey for attending the Nov. 28 council and sharing with what transpired at the end of the meeting when the incoming president bashing took place. My question to the council would be, how could Hood River truly become a “Sanctuary City “ if its arms are not opened to all. Trump supporters included.

On another note about bringing the different Christmas symbols to the courthouse which we all worship, I just wonder how the council would respond if someone was to bring a pentagram and 666 as their higher power to worship. Sometimes when trying to please all, you may be opening up doors that may be hard to close. This sanctuary city status may have more fine lines in it than this council can stay on top off.

Ron Fateley

Hood River

Blackburn vs. Trump

Once again, a local reader proved that politics and rhetoric can be either exaggerated or ignored based solely on the beliefs of the listener. I was not at the recent city council meeting, so I will not claim to know what was said by anyone present. I certainly will stake my own reputation in support of Mayor Paul Blackburn. He is a man of integrity who wants what he believes is best for our community and the country.



President-elect Trump made several inappropriate statements which I did hear directly on television. None of them seemed to stop Americans from voting him in as our next POTUS.



When Trump was asked about war veteran and U.S. Senator John McCain, he said, “I don’t like losers,” and “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he got captured. I like people who didn’t get captured.”

His hot microphone comments about women which included admitting to trying to having sex with a married woman and groping women has been heard by millions through multiple forms of social media. Trump openly admitted to making all the statements on the recording while downplaying them as merely guy talk.

I could go on well past my word limit, but you get the point. Let us agree that Blackburn is going to remain our mayor in spite of his less-than 100 percent approval rating in town.

Steve Kaplan

Hood River

‘Relief’

It is a relief to know I won’t be tripping over plastic bags in downtown Hood River as I climb over three-foot high mounds of snow. I may then be able to enjoy my Meatless Monday cuisine at a fine local restaurant.

Christie Reed

Hood River