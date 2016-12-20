Mosier Valley Senior Center starts online funding campaign

Since announcing that the Mosier Valley Senior Center was at risk for closing at the end of this month, board members report that multiple people and organizations have stepped forward to keep its doors open. A craft fair, held in November, also helped raise some necessary funds, as did a matching grant from an anonymous donor.

While the center will remain open at the end of the month, board members are still seeking funds through a new Go Fund Me campaign — www.gofundme.com/save-the-mosier-senior-center.

Funds will be used to continue the center’s twice weekly lunch program. Meals are served on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon and are open to the public. There is a suggested $4 donation.

Twice a month, the Mosier Troubadettes play old-time music for diners. In addition to healthy meals, the center offers a place for people to play card games, pool, and catch up on local news.

Mosier Valley Senior Center also hosts community events, with participants coming not only from Mosier but also from The Dalles, White Salmon and Hood River. Following meals, an exercise group offers free weight training through the national Strong People program. Other services provided include volunteer opportunities, guest speakers, hearing aid consults, and nutrition education.



The Mosier Senior Center is a 501c3 non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible.

Visit the center’s Go Fund Me page, or send contributions to Seniors of Mosier Valley, Inc., PO Box 123, Mosier, OR 97040.