Police Log, Dec. 12 to 18

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Dec. 13 — Hood River — Female arrested for an outstanding warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Dec. 18 — Hood River — A Parkdale resident was arrested on an outstanding Hood River Circuit Court warrant and additionally charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, and unlawful possession of a schedule II narcotic; the resident was lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, a Hood River resident was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, assault on a public safety officer, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence and interfering with a police officer; the resident was also lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Dec. 13 — Selkirk Lane, 200 block — Hood River male was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave the premises of his ex-wife.

Dec. 13 — State Street, 200 block — Officer responded to a report of windows being shot out at a Hood River business.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 17 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing field sobriety tests on a traffic stop. The subject later registered .16 percent BAC. He was issued criminal and violation citations and released.

Dec. 17 — Riverside Drive, 500 block — White Salmon resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Dec. 12 — Seventh and Cascade — Non-injury traffic accident reported.

Dec. 12 — 12th Street, 1100 block — Hit and run reported.

Dec. 16 — 13th and A streets — non-injury, two vehicle traffic crash reported.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Dec. 12— Cascade Avenue, 200 block — Stolen purse reported; it contained a debit card and a driver’s license.

Dec. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female cited for shoplifting at a local store on two occasions.

Dec. 14 — Cascade Avenue, 1500 block — Business owner reported theft of money.

Dec. 17 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.

Other:

Dec. 13 — Oak Street, 1500 block — Officers responded to a welfare check of two minor children.

Dec. 16 — Second Street, 200 block — Hood River male turned in cash that he found on a city street.