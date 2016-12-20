Roots and Branches: Winter charm

Living in Hood River affords you the opportunity of experiencing four unique seasons. Each one has something special that sets it apart: the floral display of spring, the warmth of the summer sun, the brilliance of fall leaves and the crystal prisms of winter. Collectively, they provide an ever-changing panorama that offers an element of wonder to those watching the spectacular tapestry surrounding them.



Fall is my favorite season, with its the intense palette and fertile smells of decomposing leaves and mushroom spores. Hiking the woods in search of fungi is a favorite family ritual, preferably followed by a crust of yeasty bread dipped into a steaming bowl of soup. The scent of fall saturates every pore — the pungent pine needles covering the forest floor, burning pear wood in the orchard clean up piles, apples ripening next to the garage door. Autumn is a dance on the olfactory side of life, as long as you haven’t contracted one of those pesky cold viruses.

So how did fall transform into winter so swiftly this year? It seemed to take its leave right before Thanksgiving, cutting short a month of forest foraging and leaf pile pouncing with the grandkids. In the past, winter blew in for a brief visit around November’s end, but this year it appears to have taken up permanent residence, covering the valley with a downy blanket of powdery snow, deceptively secreting a layer of seemingly impenetrable ice.





Winter has its own charm, as long as it doesn’t interfere with work, school events and family gatherings. So far we have been relatively lucky. The Nutcracker finale fell on a weekend when no sane man or beast would have ventured out. But patrons of the arts, parents and their diminutive dancers would not be dissuaded. The show must go on. A herculean effort on the parts of one and all made this last performance of the Nutcracker especially heartwarming.

Winter programs at Mid Valley Elementary went off like clockwork, although the 3-5th grade programs were moved up a day to avoid a significant snow storm that shortened the following school day. I slipped out as grandson Cooper and a flurry of fellow fourth graders flew off the risers. I kept right on sliding down and around the hairpin turn on Tucker hill to the Bowe Theater, where my granddaughter Kendra was performing. I was rewarded for making this perilous trek by a bevy of extraordinarily talented young men and women singing their hearts out to an appreciative crowd. I know that these rising stars are extremely talented in their own right, but it also takes the special gift of teachers like HRVHS’s Dan Kenealy, Mid Valley’s Lydia Petersen, and dance instructors the likes of Nancy Clement and Teresa Mason to inspire and hone that talent. We are blessed with an abundance of caring teachers in this community to help guide our children.

•

I love waking on a winter morning to the hush of new fallen snow. It softens the harshest of corners, leaving pillow-like mounds of eiderdown on top of the Japanese snow lantern outside the window. The snowstorm has passed, and the thousand shades of grey in yesterday’s sky are now transformed, bathed in a brilliant baby blue. The rising sun washes the mountain’s east side a rosy pink, the brilliant white blanket of snow covering the valley floor intensifying the palette of pinks and blues.

Winter has its own sensory delights. The holiday light displays inside and out are breathtaking. The colors and styles seem to change every few years. Traditional red, green and blues seem to be purples and teals this year, while dripping icicle lights seem to be replaced by sparkling starlight displays.

Baking fills our home with the taste and smell of cinnamon, vanilla, and cardamom, the tree with the smell of needles and pitch. Elaine Betts fills our home with the tastes of the holidays, popcorn balls and Christmas cookies. We are smoking salmon and turkeys for friends, baking cookies and rolls, tending kettles of candy on the stove. Chocolate is our favorite flavor of air freshener, dripping down the sides of cakes, hardening atop almond roca, coating marshmallow Santas. Gingerbread houses have been built, demolished and consumed.



On the flip side, the snow that has fallen in front of the garage door will not magically disappear unless the temperatures soar (predicted but that remains to be seen). The car needs to be freed of its icy imprisonment so a trip to the store can be made and the pantry replenished. The snow shovels need to be armed once again, manned by aching aging arms weary from yesterday’s workout.



The burning cherry wood in the fireplace has its own sounds and aroma — hissing pitch, dancing flames, and glowing embers. But even the fire has tasks that must be tended to. The wood box needs to be refilled, which means the deck must be shoveled, the wood loaded into a wheelbarrow, rolled across the icy surface and unloaded in the wood box. I have heard the fable that you warm yourself at least three times when tending a fire, the first time when you cut the wood, the second time when you stack the wood and the third time when you tend the fire. The temperature was so frigid I was never able warm myself shoveling, stacking, or tending. That was accomplished post fire tending with a long hot shower, a cozy robe and thick pair of my husband’s socks.

The valley is a Thomas Kincaid painting today. I will drink in the sounds, the smells, the sights and emotions that nature has created. It is a masterpiece. My spirits renewed, my cup runneth over with the love of family, friends and the goodwill that our community is awash in this holiday season.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.