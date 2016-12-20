Sheriff Log, Dec. 11 to 17

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Dec. 17 — Van Horn Drive — Deputy took a report of menacing and recklessly endangering.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Dec. 12 — Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and resisting arrest following a traffic crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Dec. 13 — Dethman Ridge Road — Restraining order violation reported.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Dec. 17 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Theft of gasoline reported.

Dec. 17 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Theft reported.

Dec. 17 — Tamanawas Falls Trailhead — Car prowl reported, which had occurred earlier that day.

Other:

Dec. 11 — Hood River — Deputy took a report of animal neglect.

Dec. 11 — Jeanette Road, 1400 block — Deputies responded to an unattended death.

Dec. 17 — Booth Hill Road — Deputies assisted on a welfare check.

Dec. 17 — Reed Road, 2700 block — An injured deer was put down.