Snow turns to ice, slush in the Gorge

Two weeks of snow and ice appeared to abate Monday night, with warming temperatures and rain turning much of the snow to slush.

Barb Ayers, emergency services coordinator for Hood River County, said the National Weather Service forecast for the rest of the week is warmer with continued rainfall.

“This means, of course, really sloppy road, walkway, driveway and parking lot conditions and the potential for stream overflows,” she noted.

Monday was a confounding day for travelers in the Gorge, as chains were required on I-84 from milepost 64 to Cascade Locks much of the day as icy conditions gripped the freeway.

Traffic backed up westbound from milepost 48, with semis stopping in the middle of the freeway and chaining up. ODOT and OSP closed access to exits 62 and 64 briefly on Monday. At one point mid-day, there were reports of three semis, including one jackknifed, near milepost 48.

Early afternoon, a car fire engulfed a vehicle at mile post 48, and emergency responders came from the Portland area to assist Cascade Locks Fire Department.

On the other end of the Gorge, a truck jackknifed on Highway 26 three miles west of the junction with Highway 35 on Tuesday morning.

Hood River County Sheriff Matt English said county roads were generally calm on Monday, other than two trucks that got stuck on the steep Country Club slope a half-mile west of exit 62.

“Most of the issues on the freeway were with commercial vehicles,” he said.

The weather forecast shows snow continuing in the Cascades at higher elevations.

Ayers added, “If the forecast holds, we should not have to worry about roads re freezing — they expect the cold front to leave. Then again, what have we learned in the last two weeks? It’s been a heavier than normal winter so far,” she said.