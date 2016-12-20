Thanks for ’Comfort and Joy’; Shelter shifts to Riverside

Hood River Warming Shelter moved Sunday to Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State. It opens each night at 6 p.m., and guests leave at 7 a.m. after getting a hot dinner and breakfast, and warm place to sleep. Bedding is provided; no tobacco, alcohol, drugs or weapons are allowed. Enter via the Sherman Street side. From Dec. 24- Jan. 1, the shelter will be at Mid-Columbia Center for Living, on the Heights, and from Jan. 1-8, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

For details on the service, and how to help go to hoodrivercares.org.

Jan Mebesius-Miller, co-director of the shelter, passed on a thank you “from all of us at the Hood River Shelter Services,” to the following businesses and organizations: Springhouse Cellars, Hood River Inn, Delcarpine Automotive, Providence Hood River, Pelenti Pizza, Theta of Beta Sigma Phi, Les Schwab, Point S Tire, Marmot, Inc., Adult Center, Swell City Carpet and Paint, Gorge Ecumenical Ministries, Walmart, Columbia Bank, North Cheatham, Tracy Welker, HRVHS Swim Team, Leos, Rockford Grange, Freshie Bagel Co., Dakine, HMK, UPS, and “the many individual, anonymous donors who have given so generously to our endeavor.”