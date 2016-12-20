‘Tinsel and Tails’ rescheduled

Matthew Frost, Jason Barringer and Josh Barringer will play a piano trio arrangement of “Ukrainian Bell Carol" in the “Tinsel and Tails” concert on Dec. 29. The recent foul weather had forced the rescheduling of the benefit for Adopt-A-Dog. Performances will be at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State street beginning at 7 p.m., admission by donation. Human treats will be available following the concert.
