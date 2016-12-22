Death notices for Dec. 24: Donald Moore, Sr. and Albert Lucas

Donald Moore, Sr.
Donald Leigh Moore, Sr., passed away Dec. 20, 2016, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He was born March 12, 1929, and was 87 years old.
Albert Lucas
Albert L. Lucas, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 20, 2016, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
