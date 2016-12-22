0

Death notices for Dec. 24: Donald Moore, Sr. and Albert Lucas

As of Thursday, December 22, 2016

Donald Moore, Sr.

Donald Leigh Moore, Sr., passed away Dec. 20, 2016, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He was born March 12, 1929, and was 87 years old.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Albert Lucas

Albert L. Lucas, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 20, 2016, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.

