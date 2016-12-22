0

Free bridge crossings in HR, CL

The Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks.

The Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks.

As of Thursday, December 22, 2016

Crossing the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge and Bridge of the Gods will be free on Christmas Day.

Tolls will be waived on the Hood River Bridge from 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, through 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Passage on the Bridge of the Gods will be free from 9 p.m. Dec. 24 through 7 a.m. Dec. 26. Free passage applies to all vehicle classes on the bridge, which connects Oregon's I-84 to Washington's SR-14 at Cascade Locks.

