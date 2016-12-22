Free bridge crossings in HR, CL

Crossing the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge and Bridge of the Gods will be free on Christmas Day.
Tolls will be waived on the Hood River Bridge from 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, through 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.
Passage on the Bridge of the Gods will be free from 9 p.m. Dec. 24 through 7 a.m. Dec. 26. Free passage applies to all vehicle classes on the bridge, which connects Oregon's I-84 to Washington's SR-14 at Cascade Locks.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment