‘12 Columns of Christmas’ available at Hood River News

The editorial on A4 continues a long tradition of Christmas editorials in Hood River News. A few years ago, we compiled a dozen into “12 Columns of Christmas,” along with information on supporting Hood River Warming Shelter and other programs for the disadvantaged in Hood River County and the Gorge.

The booklets are on sale at Hood River News for $5 a copy (groups or churches may purchase 10 for $40) through Dec. 31. All proceeds of “12 Columns of Christmas” go to Hood River Shelter Services, the updated name for the Warming Shelter, which started 8 years ago. (Shelter Services also operates a weekly “cooling shelter” during the summer, and has expanded its services since “12 Columns” was published.)

Warming Shelter moves Sunday from one rotating site to another: Riverside Church to Mid-Columbia Center for Living for Dec. 25-Jan. 1. See hoodrivercares.org for ways to support the program.